Southwick Art Club offers Bank Holiday Weekend exhibition

Southwick Art Club is all ready for its 69th annual exhibition, and again it will run alongside the Southwick Beer Festival on Saturday May 25.

Spokeswoman Sarah Billings said: “It’s an unusual but winning combination, and festival-goers can enjoy looking at the excellent original art on display whilst listening to great live bands playing in the garden outside.

“The exhibition continues throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, which is good news for those who prefer a quieter art experience.

“This year’s themes include paintings in the style of Fauvism, birds, horses, trees and many many local scenes. Artists’ greetings cards will also be on sale.

“The club is lucky to have around 30 members - and photographed here are just a few, from left to right: Sarah Billings, David Morris, Jane Watts, Carolyn Guy and Rossi Williams.”

The exhibition is open from Saturday, May 25-Monday, May 27 at the Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, BN42 4TE. Admission free. Everyone welcome.”

Also on the art front, the Zimmer Stewart Gallery in Arundel is currently showing Matt Bodimeade’s exhibition entitled Headlands (until May 25). His new oil paintings on canvas are completed in his studio from drawings, and pastel drawings created on site in an area of the South Downs.

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery