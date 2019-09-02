Singing sensation Gregory Porter confirms Brighton date

Gregory Porter, international best selling artist and two time Grammy Award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation, has confirmed a date at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, May 26 2020.

His thirteen date UK tour takes in four nights at the Royal Albert Hall – May 19/20/22 & 23.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 6.

Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “With his irresitable warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy winning selling albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley.”

UK TOUR DATES

MAY 2020

9 - Manchester Arena

10 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11 - Leeds First Direct Arena

13 - Glasgow SEC Hydro

14 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

16 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

17 - Hull Bonus Arena

19/20/22&23 - London Royal Albert Hall

25 -Bournemouth International Centre

26 -Brighton Centre

London ticket prices: £45 - £75 with box seats at £90

Regionally ticket prices are: £60, £50 & £42.50

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – http://www.ticketline.co.uk 0844 888 9991