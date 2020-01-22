Shoreham panto boosts charity funds

Audiences at Shoreham’s Ropetackle panto Snow White this Christmas donated £4,000 – which has been halved and split between the Shoreham Food Bank and Turning Tides – Ending Homelessness.

Nicky Thornton, Ropetackle’s marketing manager, said: “Christmas may be long gone, but the spirit of Christmas isn’t as two local charities have found.

“Shoreham Food Bank (run by the Trussell Trust) and Turning Tides Worthing were awarded £2,000 each this week by Ropetackle Arts Centre, the proceeds from collections organised at the end of each performance of 2019’s Shoreham pantomime, Snow White.

“More than 6,000 tickets were sold during the three-week run, and audiences dug deep after enjoying the fun of LP Creatives’ sold-out show.”

Nicky added: “We were blown away by the generosity of people when we reached out to the community last year to help us keep Ropetackle going, so it felt only right that we should spread that good will.

“These two charities do exceptional work with some of the most disadvantaged people in our society, and we wanted to help them help others.

“The amount donated was outstanding. We really couldn’t believe it and are extremely grateful.”

Samantha Stapley, director of operations at the Trussell Trust, said: “Food banks work hard to provide not only essential food, but also little extras that offer hope at a time when people need it most. This can only be done with the support of people and businesses in local communities so we’re very grateful for support for food banks like this. It will make a huge difference – thank you.”

Paul Comber who manages the Shoreham Foodbank, added. “This contribution helps us to obtain food items that are necessary; even though we have numerous other items donated like baked beans and soup, we also need things like coffee or tinned tomatoes. Donations also help our the behind the scenes expenses, like stationary and go towards the rent of the premises we hire.”

Fundraising representatives from Turning Tides, Abbi Last and Lucy Knowles, were also delighted with the money, which will go towards funding the charity’s local community hubs.

“The hubs provide specialist advice and practical support for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness,” Lucy said. “The teams also work to draw up personalised plans for our more vulnerable clients, with the aim of breaking the cycle that they find themselves in.

“Homelessness is increasing and it is at Christmas, when people are with their families, in their nice warm homes, that they tend to think more about those less fortunate. Our donations definitely spike at that time of year.

“We are so thankful to Ropetackle and the audiences. It is a lovely gesture and will really help.”

Pictured: left to right – Lucy Knowles, Turning Tides, Nicky Thornton, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Abbi Last, Turning Tides

