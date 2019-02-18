Shoreham arts and crafts festival committee launches ‘crafts and coffee’

Crafts and coffee launches at Shoreham Methodist church on Saturday, offering visitors the opportunity to browse a range of stalls during the morning.

The sale will run from 10am until just after midday and will be an additional attraction for those visiting the monthly Artisans’ Market in nearby East Street.

Margaret Bedwell, right, with Valerie Trevor, chairman of Adur Special Needs Project, at the 2018 Shoreham Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Festival. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880054a

Margaret Bedwell, one of the organisers, said: “This is a new venture for the arts and crafts committee and provides a foretaste to the annual Shoreham Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Festival, which has attracted visitors in August for nearly 50 years.

“On Saturday, there will be some familiar faces but there will also be other exhibitors who have yet to be seen at the festival.

“Stalls will include some cards, jewellery, knitted toys and decorative glasswork.”

Crafts and coffee will be a coffee morning at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, with refreshments and an array of crafts on sale.

The annual arts and crafts festival supports different good causes each year, including Adur Special Needs Project, Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and a Water for Life project in Nicaragua in recent years.

