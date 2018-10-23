Shoreham Academy hosts Christmas craft market with licensed bar

More than 40 stallholders are signed up for Shoreham Academy’s first Christmas craft market.

Such has been the popularity of the market, the school has ended up having to turn businesses away due to space available.

It promises to be a great opportunity to buy presents at a variety of professional stalls and refreshments will be available, including a licensed bar.

The Christmas craft market will be at Shoreham Academy, Kingston Lane, Shoreham, on Wednesday, November 14, from 6pm to 9pm.

There is no entry charge but there will be donation buckets and all proceeds will be ploughed back into the school.

There will also be a festival raffle, with prizes donated by the stallholders.

Donna Churchill, PA to the principal, explained: “As it is our first event, we wanted to encourage as many professional crafters to attend as possible. We made the decision not to charge them for a table but to request a donation for the raffle.

“We have been inundated with requests from crafters to have a table and have sadly had to turn a number away due to space limitations.

“There will be a huge range of crafts and food on offer and entertainment from our choir, an all round great evening.”

Stallholders will include Glitter and Gem jewellery, Riverside Brewery with gift packs of craft ales, Sussex Bee Farm with local honey and beeswax candles, Truffle Witch, Smiffy Bears, Jo’s Bloomers, Mandy’s Glitz 2 Glass and Bean to Bar.

