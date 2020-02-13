Ronan Keating and JLS confirm dates at the Brighton Centre

Ronan Keating will be at the venue on Saturday 27th June. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 21st February at 10am priced from £42.50.

JLS will perform on Sunday 15th November. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 21st February at 9am priced from £29.50.

A spokesman said: “Multi BRIT and MOBO Award winning boy band JLS today announce details of their return to music as they are set to embark on a mammoth UK and Ireland comeback tour. Following a seven year hiatus Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB will take the ‘Beat Again’ tour to stages across the UK and Ireland reuniting with their legions of loyal fans for a fifteen date string of arena shows.

“Famed for their impressive live draw having played London’s iconic O2 Arena a staggering sixteen times and selling over 1.4 million tickets in the UK alone, the tour kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 12th before heading to Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 13th. JLS will then play shows at Brighton Centre on Sunday 15th November, Bournemouth’s International Centre (16/11), Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (18/11), Hull Bonus Arena (19/11), Sheffield FlyDSA Arena (20/11), Newcastle Utilita Arena (21/11), Leeds First Direct Arena (25/11), Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (26/11), Manchester Arena (27/11), Birmingham Resorts World Arena (28/11) and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (30/11). The ‘Beat Again Tour’ then plays its penultimate show at London’s O2 Arena on December 1st before closing in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on December 2nd.”

Also confirmed today, is Ronan Keating’s Brighton date.

“Exactly 20 years after the release of his self-titled, debut solo (& No.1) album, one of the best-loved singers of our generation, Ronan Keating, returns with an album that encapsulates his many musical achievements since the millennium.

“Entitled ‘Twenty Twenty’, and set for release on Decca Records on 1st May, Ronan describes his new record as “a greatest hits of brand new music”. To help him celebrate, Keating made two inspired choices: to dive into his back catalogue and revisit three of his biggest hits and, for some of the new tracks, call in some friends.

“Since the original break-up of Boyzone, one of the most successful British bands of the Nineties, Keating has forged a soaraway solo career: two back-to-back No.1 singles straight out of the gate, 30 consecutive Top 10 singles, 10 studio albums, multiple tours, 20 million records sold on top of the 25 million sold with Boyzone. In other areas, too, he’s happily stretched his wings: judging on both the X Factor and The Voice in Australia, acting for both television drama and film, a highly acclaimed stint on London’s West End and, now, bringing breakfast show entertainment to the nation with his morning radio show on Magic FM with Harriet Scott - accumulating the highest ratings ever in Magic Radio history.”

