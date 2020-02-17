Rising star Swedish violinist joins forces with Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Worthing Symphony Orchestra welcomes a young Swedish violinist who has recently been getting a lot of airplay on Radio 3 and mainstream classical musical stations with the release of his first album of Tchaikovsky and Barber Violin Concertos.

The album has been receiving rave reviews and was named Record of the Week on the BBC’s Record Review.

Johan Dalene joins Worthing Symphony Orchestra in Worthing Assembly Hall on Sunday, February 23.

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Critics describe him as a major talent and he is certainly that. Despite his youth, Johan Dalene’s sheer virtuosity is jaw-dropping with one commentator noting that his ‘technically top-class playing is a matter of course.’

“Not only is he technically brilliant, he performs with such verve and passion that it is hard to believe he is still just 19 years of age. As another critic asserts ‘his future is bright indeed.’

“His forthcoming performance with Worthing Symphony Orchestra is a real achievement for music director John Gibbons who has an uncanny knack of booking young musicians who are on their way to the top.

“From a young Nicola Benedetti to Jess Gillam and the Kanneh-Masons, Worthing audiences have been fortunate over the years to see and hear prodigious talents who have gone on to stellar international careers. Johan Dalene is set to join their ranks.

“He plays Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, the composer’s last great orchestral work and one of the foremost violin concertos of the Romantic era.”

The programme includes Mozart’s Paris Symphony (written when the composer was on a job-hunting sojourn in the French capital), Grieg’s Morning (from Peer Gynt), Holst’s St Paul’s Suite and Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony. “

The concert starts at 2.45pm. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres Box Office on 01903 206 206 or online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

