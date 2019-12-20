Reformed ’80s band releases song of unity with backing vocals by West Sussex school

A new Christmas song with a message about unity has been launched, with backing vocals by schoolchildren from West Sussex.

Red Tailights, reformed from the 1980s band En Route, has released the song Christmas United on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

Red Tailights have released a new single, Christmas United

Pupils from Windlesham Pre-Prep, north of Worthing, were excited to record the backing vocals.

The band includes Kevin Stuart, Graham Goacher and Jeff Scarry from Horsham, Ian Sprange from Redhill and Alan Barnes from Brighton.

They said: “After a 30-year gap have reunited to write songs with the same passion for music.

“This past year has seen friends, families and countries divided by opinions and politics and we hope this song’s message will remind us all we can have different views without falling out.

“We have included a message of unity, about how we can feel stronger if we all stand together, despite any problems or differences we may have had throughout the year.”

A donation from profits made up to December 31, 2019, will be made to the school’s charities, KIMTA, a community-based organisation offering primary and secondary education to children from all walks of life in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, and the Lorica Trust, based at East Clayton Farm in Washington.