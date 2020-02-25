Pete Wylie offers music and memories in Worthing

The Pete Wylie Show offers music, tales and multimedia in a night which will go where his fancy takes him when he stops off for a date at Worthing’s The Factory Live on Saturday, February 29.



Pete is the Scouse maverick who, along with Ian McCulloch and Julian Cope, pioneered the 80s art-indie scene. His debut gig was at the Eric’s in Liverpool – the night it was raided and closed forever.



He bounced back with a series of bands – Wah! Heat, Wah! and The Mighty Wah! – and had a string of hits including The Story Of The Blues (Single Of The Year – John Peel), Come Back, Sinful, 7 Minutes to Midnight and Heart As Big As Liverpool (an anthem forever linked with the Hillsborough Justice Campaign).



He will be drawing on all this when he plays Worthing.



“I don’t think like other people. I never have. I don’t share the same attitudes as other people. I had something in common with Julian Cope, but I had nothing in common with lots of other people. There all these little Venn diagrams going around.



And really, I just didn’t want to be on the conveyor belt. I always used to stop and start. I broke my back years ago and didn’t do another record for six or seven years. I had taken breaks before, but this one was enforced.



“But there is a consistency there. There is Wah! I am not a musical butterfly. Butterflies only last the day. I am a musical juggler. Growing up, I couldn’t hang around with just one bunch of kids. I loved rock music.



“Bowie was my hero from 72, even 71, but I also loved Tamla Motown and the progressive bands. And then I found out about all these other musicians. I just liked sucking up all the different music.



“One of the reasons I ended up making big records is because I wanted to put everything into them.



“The last song I heard last night was All The Young Dudes by Mott The Hoople, and it was overwhelming. It is still overwhelming.



“And I have always wanted to make songs that overwhelm, but the important thing is to realise that these songs also work acoustically.”



The Pete Wylie Show will bring all this together.



“I live in a house called Disgraceland. I bring a taste of that to the show. I bring almost a portal to Disgraceland.



“You might have been to the venue before, but it won’t be like it has been before.



“I come on stage and I do the big songs, the hits, and I do the early indie hits and I also do some new material because I have got to give people a chance to get to the loo…

“But I don’t have a set script. I don’t know what I am going to say next. I am quite notorious for being the only one that heckles his audience rather than the other way round.

“But I remember things. I have got a great memory. I free-associate. I go off at tangents, but basically, I want to tell my story, but to give the bigger impression really.



“It is more like poetry than prose.”



Pete has written scores for Hurricane Films, Alex Cox and Radio 4.



His TV and radio appearances include The Culture Show, BBC 4’s Pop On Trial, and any number of BBC Radio documentaries. Last year Pete Sounds was released, his first album in 17 years.



The Factory Live is situated in Unit 9A, Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX. For more information, go to www.thefactorylive.co.uk.

