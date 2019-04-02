Worthing Symphony Orchestra will perform the Best of British

Worthing Symphony Orchestra will be offering the Best of British in the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Sunday, April 7.

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “WSO’s April concert features Sussex International Piano Competition winner Arta Arnicane playing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in a programme full of optimism, tinged with nostalgia and memories, with a distinctly-British flavour.

“When Edvard Grieg came to give his first concerts in London in, he had the world at his feet. He was the first composer to transmute the sights and sounds of his Norwegian homeland into music. Grieg fever raged in London – where he was celebrated by the great composers and musicians of the day Delius, Parry, Wood and Grainger, befriended by royalty and described by English writers as the most popular of all living composers.

“Remarkably, he completed just one full concerto – the Piano Concerto, written when he was just 24 years old, which has become one of the most popular piano works of all time. It is performed by WSO and the hugely-popular Latvian pianist Arta Arnicane, who swept the board at the 1st SIPC in 2010 and has gone on to international success in the years since.

“The concert includes two works by Edward Elgar – Salut d’Amour (written in the summer of 1888 for his future wife Alice Roberts) and his Elegy for Strings, a private tribute to Elgar’s friend August Jaeger.

“The fourth of Delius’ six operas A Village Romeo and Juliet premiered in Berlin in 1906, but since then has rarely been performed in its entirety. However, The Walk to the Paradise Garden which comes between scenes 5 and 6 as a kind of extended scene change, is performed and recorded frequently and has come to be known as one of Delius’ most impressive orchestral works.

“The concert concludes with Sir Charles Stanford’s Symphony No 6, full of beautiful melodies and sumptuous orchestration, composed in tribute to the great Victorian artist and sculptor G F Watts.”

The concert starts at 2.45pm. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

