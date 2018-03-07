Worthing choral extravaganza

Singers will once again be converging for a Worthing choral extravaganaza.

Event organiser and Bright Soul director Amanda Mitchell said: “Last summer’s joyful Three Choirs Concert, which united three Sussex-based gospel and soul choirs together into an almighty superchoir, almost tore the roof off St Paul’s, Worthing! So for this year’s follow-up extravaganza on Saturday, June 16, the organisers are aiming to pull out all the stops. Guest director this summer will be the charismatic Mark De-Lisser, one of the UK’s most sought-after choral directors, vocal coaches and arrangers.

“Many may have seen him work his magic as vocal coach on various TV shows including The Voice, Let it Shine and the Eurovision Song Contest. He most recently appeared in BBC’s Pitch Battle, where he coached many of the talented vocal groups throughout the series. But Mark is actually best known for his choir directing as proud musical director of the award winning ACM Gospel Choir and founder of Singology Community Choirs.

“In June, Mark brings his expertise to this year’s chosen three choirs—Worthing’s own Spring into Soul choir, Brighton-based community choir Bright Soul and Godalming Community Gospel Choir, for an intensive day of workshops culminating in a superchoir concert in the evening.”

Amanda added: “Last summer’s event was a first for Worthing and united 60 singers from all over Sussex. To be honest, it was a risk getting three choirs in one space, to learn three songs and perform together on the same day. We weren’t quite sure what to expect. But the result was explosive! Then the moment we heard the sound of all the singers together, we just knew it would be great.

“The singers arrived for the day’s vocal workshops with a thirst to work hard, to learn from each other and perform their best. Despite train delays which held up guest director Karen Gibson, the workshops got off to an energised start under the inspired direction of Siggi Mwasote’s (Spring into Soul choir director and lead singer of Kalakuta) who stepped into the breach to warm up the choir. With Ms Gibson’s arrival, the choir was instantly pushed to yet another level, characteristically expecting the best, pulling out the best and demanding perfection even in that short time!

“The evening concert was a packed lively event attended by over 200 people. As the evening drew in and the crowds took their seats, St Paul’s became our small world. The three community choirs gave stand-out performances with Bright Soul tentatively and soulfully leading the way, followed by Spring into Soul led by Siggi Mwasote who really lifted the bar, and Songs of Praise Choir of the Year Lewes Sings Gospel, who gave a spiritual heartfelt performance. And then finally the superchoir, a joyful coming together, celebration and outpouring of everything we felt that day.

“There seemed to be a collective need for emotional release, with the Grenfell tragedy and world events hanging heavy in the air. These ingredients, along with the skill, power of the choirs and the enthusiasm of the audience, made the evening truly special! The hard work, emotions, competitiveness and skill of the participants came together into a wonderful showcase.”

Saturday, June 16, 7.30pm. Tickets: http://www.seetickets.com/event/3-choirs-soul-gospel-night/st-pauls/1191478/