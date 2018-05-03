Vocal Fusion Acapella Chorus play Steyning

Steyning-based Vocal Fusion Acapella Chorus will be in concert at the Methodist Church, High Street, Steyning, BN44 3GG on Wednesday, May 16.

They are promising the chance to hear their latest pieces. They are also hoping for new recruits to their successful team.

Spokesman John Higgins said: “Vocal Fusion Acapella, a male-voice chorus, perform a varied acapella repertoire embracing the styles of American song, swing, jazz, and secular music and arranged in four-part close harmony.

“The chorus started its life in October 2015 when Zoe Peate, their musical director, together with three experienced singers, decided to set up their own chorus and bring together a group of singers who not only shared their musical values but, most importantly, wanted to perform and entertain an audience to the highest standard possible.

“Vocal Fusion Acapella now with 20 singers, drawn from all parts of Sussex, are passionate about their singing and about using their voices to make great harmony, fabulous ringing chords and making the music come alive for their audience.

“Their fabulous repertoire currently encompasses a broad range of great 20th-century American classics including Stepping Out With My Baby, Tonight Tonight, The Way you Look Tonight, The Nearness of You, I Can’t Give You Anything But Love Baby, If I had my Way through spirituals like Deep River to more modern pieces performed by singers like Billy Joel (The Longest Time), The Beatles (Blackbird and In My Life) and Queen (Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

Zoe Peate said: “Whilst we have steadily grown in numbers and put together an exciting repertoire of music, good performances are only ever achieved through a mixture of hard work, regular rehearsal, vocal coaching and a willingness to entertain an audience.

“We always welcome new singers who share our love for these styles of music, and who are prepared to put in the work necessary to perform at a high standard.

“If you would like to hear Vocal Fusion perform their latest pieces including Love Me or Leave Me and My Romance, together with other favourites or have an interest in joining this excellent acapella chorus, why not come along to The Methodist Church, High Street, Steyning, on Wednesday, May 16 at 8.15pm.

“There is no entrance charge.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

