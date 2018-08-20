VIDEO: Horsham Battle of the Bands 2018

Horsham’s Battle of the Bands brought a mix of prog, folk, punk and hard rock to the Human Nature Garden on Saturday and Sunday, August 18-19.

The popular event, which takes place every year in the Horsham Park venue, pulled in the crowds again for a great summer weekend as musicians from across Sussex fought for the number one spot.

2018 Originals winners Son of Ugly. All pictures by Lawrence Smith

And despite its tighter-than-usual budget, 2018’s ‘austerity’ contest offered a thrilling two-day festival for all ages.

As usual, the event featured three separate competitions – Covers, Originals and Acoustic – as well as headline performances from last year’s winners – Half My Kingdom (Covers) and Numskull (Originals).

The 2017 Acoustic winner, Serena Dalton, was not available for the festival, so organiser and host Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley stood in and performed a Mailman set.

This year’s Originals winners were the five-piece instrumental band Son of Ugly with their genre-spanning ‘cinematic weirdcore’. Hard rockers Echoes In Red came in second and The Rattlebacks came in third.

Shotgun 21

The People’s Choice Poll, which was voted for on the BotB website, gave punk band Shotgun 21 first place, with Son Of Ugly coming in second and Echoes In Red securing third place.

Sunday’s Acoustic Originals winner was Mark Guile. Second place went to Simon Mole while Changing Colour came in third.

Rebecca French won the Acoustic People’s Choice poll with Shaune Murray coming in second and Mark Guile getting third place.

Saturday’s Covers winners were Red Mosquito.

BotB host and organiser Jamie Stanley (aka Stan/Mailman)

