University of Chichester Student Showcase success

The 15th annual University of Chichester Student Showcase competition was once again a memorable evening.

The event is organised by the Funtington Music Group.

Spokesman Chris Coote said: “We heard six student performances competing for The Robert Headley Music Prize. They were chosen from the original sixteen that auditioned, and the competition was adjudicated by Lisa Smith, head of creative and performing arts at Chichester College.

“Winner of the first prize of £600, violist Yuliya Knowles from the Ukraine, entranced us with her beautiful tone as she performed pieces by Wieniawski and Bruch and we were hanging on her every note as her totally-committed emotions came through.

“She was ably accompanied by Ben Hall, head of music at the University. The second prize of £350 went to soprano Charlotte Roberts, accompanied by Craig Thomas. She sang arias and songs by Mozart, Vaughn Williams, Carlisle Floyd, and Poulenc.

“Third prize of £250 went to pianist Beth Gallimore who played preludes by Rachmaninov and Argentinian dances by Ginastera. Her playing of these technically-demanding pieces was stylish and very accurate.

“There were three runners up prizes of £100 each. The Ted Riley Trumpet Trio played a fascinating series of short pieces by 20th-century composers and impressed us with their impressive ensemble playing particularly as they stood some distance apart to enhance the antiphonal effect. Violinist Ion Tverdohlieb, from Moldova, accompanied by Simon Arthurs, played a delightful Poem by Chausson, and soprano Bryony Morison, accompanied by Michael Winter, sang songs by Bellini, Weber, Faure, Quilter and Korngold in no fewer than four languages, demonstrating a dreamy quality and an ease of tonal variation.

“The prizes were awarded by the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jane Longmore, who expressed her pleasure at the very high standard of musicianship on display, and the excellent relationship that the Funtington Music Group has forged with the University’s music department.”

http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

For more stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-present-laughter-chichester-festival-theatre-until-may-12-1-8477745



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/forgotten-genius-rediscovered-in-chichester-1-8477067



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/80s-classics-in-new-musical-an-officer-and-a-gentleman-1-8477058



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/bioethical-inspirations-in-chichester-art-show-1-8477083



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/top-pianists-converge-on-worthing-1-8477090



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/japanese-fashions-on-show-in-worthing-1-8477116



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mozart-double-bill-in-arundel-1-8477105