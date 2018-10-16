The X Factor Live Tour tickets go on sale this week - with a date in Brighton

The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2019 and tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday (19th October), with an exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday (17th October) at 9am with Ticketmaster.

X Factor Digital Presenter, Becca Dudley, will be returning as host this year on The X Factor Live Tour.

Becca has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012 and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium. In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury. Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform DEADLY, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 starts in Nottingham on 15th February 2019 and will travel across the UK and Ireland, also visiting Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled over three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out...

THE X FACTOR LIVE TOUR 2019 DATES:

Friday 15 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 16 February Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 17 February Birmingham Resorts World Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 19 February Brighton Centre

Wednesday 20 February Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 22 February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 23 February London The SSE Arena Wembley (matinee & evening)

Sunday 24 February Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 26 February Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday 27 February Aberdeen BHGE Arena

Thursday 28 February Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 01 March Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday 02 March Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sunday 03 March Manchester Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 05 March Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 06 March Belfast SSE Arena

TICKETS:

Tickets from £20 (plus booking fee) are on sale from 9am on

Friday 19th October 2018.

Tickets including limited availability Family Tickets (4 tickets maximum 2 adults) are available from the venue box offices, select ticket agents and the official hotlines listed

