The Trevor John Band plays Chichester

The Trevor John Band makes a return to the Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester on Saturday, November 10.

The four-strong band, led by guitar player and vocalist Trevor John, have an ever-increasing following in West Sussex and in their home county of Hampshire.

Trevor said: “We play familiar classic rock anthems that we know our audiences love to hear, music made famous by the likes of Free, U2, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Killers, Kings of Leon and many more.

“It’s thanks to Harry Boulter from Time Machine Records that we are returning to play in Chichester. He came to hear us last year and we managed to find a date to play our first gig at the Chichester Inn, so we are looking forward to coming back as it’s a really popular live music venue and the crowd really loved us when we played there last time.”

Trevor started as a solo musician and then met up with three other like-minded musicians who got on well together and decided to work together as a band.

Harry said: “They are all really talented performers who love their music. They will enjoy playing to a Chichester crowd who will appreciate their musicianship and a play list of non-stop all-time classics, so wear you dancing shoes!”

Tickets for the Trevor John Band at The Chichester Inn on Saturday, November 10 are £10 from Time Machine Records, Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL, Thursday to Saturdays 10pm to 4pm, or by calling The Chichester Inn on 01243 783185 or on the door on the night. Doors open at 8pm.

