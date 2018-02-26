The Swingrowers announce Brighton gig

The Italian four piece band Swingrowers will perform at the Haunt in Brighton as part of their UK tour.

The band’s sound ranges from jazz to hip hop, electronica to Gypsy-swing and features Loredana Grimaudo (vocals), Roberto Costa (production), Alessio Costagliola (guitar) and Ciro Pusateri (saxophone).

Known for a string of catchy singles, albums and EP’s, as well as their energetic live shows, the band have also created impressive remixes for platinum selling artists including Caro Emerald (Grandmono) and Millie Smalls (Island Records) and have shared the stage with bands including Caravan Palace and Parov Stelar.

Swingrowers have toured North America, Europe, Japan and India and have performed at hundreds of festivals around the world including two sold out shows at Blue Note Tokyo.

The new album OUTSIDEIN is a turning point for Swingrowers, with 100 per cent original compositions.

The gig will take place on Saturday, March 3, at 7pm. Tickets cost £14 in advance, plus booking fee and is suitable for people aged 14 years and over. To book, visit www.thehauntbrighton.co.uk

