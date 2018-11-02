The Specials confirm Brighton and Portsmouth dates for 40th anniversary year

Tickets go on sale today.
The Specials will be performing in Brighton and Portsmouth next April.
Spokesman Will Barlow said: “The Specials, one of the most electrifying, influential and important bands of all time have announced a 31-date European and UK tour in support of their just announced brand new album, Encore.
“Encore, The Specials first new music for 37 years, will be released on February 1 via UMC /Island Records.
“2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the formation of The Specials and the legendary Two-Tone label in Coventry in 1979, and also marks 10 years since the band reformed to play some of the most vital and joyous live shows in recent memory.”
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd November at 9am GMT / 10am CET
axs.com | ticketmaster.co.uk | seetickets.com
The full list of dates is as follows:
MARCH
29 / COLOGNE E WERK
30 / BRUSSELS ANCIENNE BELGIQUE
APRIL
2 / HAMBURG GROSSE FREIHEIT
3 / BERLIN COLUMBIAHALLE
5 / AMSTERDAM PARADISO
8 / PARIS LA CIGALE
11 / DUBLIN OLYMPIA THEATRE
15 / BOURNEMOUTH O2 ACADEMY
16 / PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL
17 / BRIGHTON DOME
19 / PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS
20 / EXETER GREAT HALL
21 / CARDIFF UNI GREAT HALL
23 / BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
24 / LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
26 / BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY
27 / LIVERPOOL OLYMPIA
28 / MANCHESTER ACADEMY
30 / LEEDS O2 ACADEMY
MAY
01 / CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
02 / GLASGOW BARROWLAND
04 / NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY
05 / MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL
06 / SCARBOROUGH SPA GRAND HALL
08 / SCUNTHORPE THE BATHS HALL
09 / YORK BARBICAN
10 / SHEFFIELD O2 ACADEMY
12 / CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
13 / SOUTHEND CLIFF PAVILION
14 / MARGATE WINTER GARDENS
16 / LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON
