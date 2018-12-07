The Brighton Chamber Choir bids farewell to its musical director

The Brighton Chamber Choir, one of Sussex’s leading amateur choirs, will be saying farewell to their Musical Director Jane Money, who is standing down after fourteen years.

Spokesman Tim Cullen said: “During Jane’s time as conductor, the choir once known as "Brighton's best kept secret" has now become a regular feature on Brighton’s music scene with sell-out performances of J S Bach’s Mass in B Minor in 2010 and the Christmas Oratorio in 2015, alongside the Linden Baroque Orchestra from London.

“Jane Money, who established her musical career as a mezzo-soprano at Glyndebourne, built up this popular local choir by expanding their repertoire from European sacred polyphony to the more unusual rhythms of the Argentinian Missa Criolla to contemporary English song.

In their time under Jane’s leadership they have collaborated with the acclaimed Cor Meibion Bro Glyndwr Welsh male voice choir and have ventured further afield on tour to France building up an exchange with a popular Parisian choir Lux Aeterna. They have also raised large sums of money for many local charities including The Martlets, Diabetes UK and Blind Veterans UK as well as doing an annual carol singing performance for childrens’ charity Whoopsadaisy."

Reflecting on her time as Musical Director, Jane said, “I agreed to tide the choir over for 6 months back in 2005 so now, almost 14 years later, it is time for a change! However, I have had a wonderful and rewarding time working with such a fine and friendly group of singers. We have thrived on the musical challenges and there are so many highlights to remember from our performances together over the years.”

Jane’s final concert will be on 8th December at St Paul’s, West Street where the choir will perform J.S Bach’s Magnificat and Haydn’s rousing Nelson Mass. Accompanied by a chamber orchestra and some renowned soloists, this will be a fitting tribute to the choir’s longest-serving musical director. Tickets can be bought on the door or in advance from www.wegottickets.com

Jane’s successor is Ruth Kerr who will take over as Musical Director in January.

Brighton Chamber Choir was formed in 1990 and exists to "promote, improve, develop and maintain public education of choral music." The reputation of the choir has been increasing steadily over the years and it performs unaccompanied, with organ and with chamber orchestra and takes part in The Brighton Festival Fringe each May.

