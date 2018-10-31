The Beach Boys announce show in Brighton

The iconic American band The Beach Boys have confirmed they will perform in Brighton next summer.

The band, which has produced a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions over the last 50 years, will perform at the Brighton Centre on Saturday, July 6, with tickets going on sale this Friday (November 2).

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring.

Highly regarded in his field, Johnston’s vocal work with such legendary artists as Elton John and Pink Floyd firmly established him among rock’s elite artists.

The Beach Boys have continued to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut more than 50 years ago.

In 2013, their Capitol Records release, Sounds of Summer (RIAA certified triple platinum with more than three million in sales and climbing), and its companion The Warmth of the Sun marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest that again rocked the world.

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 2 at 10am and cost from £55.

To book, contact the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 847 1515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk

