Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Cabaret. A raucous comical cabaret dedicated to the history of gin comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, April 12. Two of Australia’s rising stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood share tales of love and women, gin and secrets, tipsily making their way through 18th-century London, a few New York speakeasies, the Australian Bush and the jungles of Peru in their show Mother’s Ruin: A Cabaret About Gin. Mother’s Ruin is equal parts historical and hysterical, they promise, as it travels through time in the company of sailors, barmaids and bootleggers in this darkly comic cabaret. Featuring songs by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother’s Ruin moves from misery to vaudeville in a moment, intertwining excess and prohibition, history and reinvention, they say.

2 Music. Jamie Smith’s Mabon, Ropetackle. Shoreham, Saturday, April 14, 8pm. Jamie Smith’s Mabon have built their reputation on their live performances and deftly-worked recordings. With a roll-call of performances at major world, Celtic and folk festivals across the globe, the five-piece band of musicians perform original compositions as they dance along the borders of Celtic heritage and contemporary sound.

3 Theatre. A visit from David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny will be one of the April highlights from Worthing Theatres. The show comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22, courtesy of Birmingham Stage Company, the producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden Spokesman Matt Smith said: “The hugely-popular production has just been nominated for an Olivier award in the Best Entertainment and Family category.” After selling out all of the tickets in Worthing, the theatres have released a limited amount of restricted view tickets for half price on a first come first serve basis. Tickets available from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

4 Theatre. Turn of the Screw, Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from April 18-21. In 1840, a young governess agrees to look after two orphans, a boy and a girl, in Bly, a seemingly-idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past, she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and those under her protection. Tickets available from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

5 Music. Brighton-based singer-songwriter Hayley Chillcott is to release her debut EP Finally Home with a ‘name your price’ show at Brighton’s Cafe Plenty on April 19. People can choose how much they wish to pay to watch the show. Having supported artists such as Gabrielle Aplin and Lucy Spraggan, Hayley’s music has seen her fan base grow over the years as her audiences widen. Finally Home includes three tracks drawing influences from SOAK, Kimberly Anne and Lewis Watson. The EP will be available on all major digital platforms, as well as being sold in physical copies on the night of the launch show and online afterwards (top circle).

6 Theatre. The psychological thriller Killing Time, written by Richard Stockwell, is the next production from the Arundel Players. The play opens on Monday, April 9 for six nights until Saturday, April 14 at The Priory Playhouse, Arundel, BN18 9FA. A chance meeting in a supermarket brings Rick, played by Jamie Potts, and Jane, played by Angela Barber, together after Jane offers Rick a lift home and goes in for a drink…. Tickets for Killing Time at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA cost £12 and are available from the box office on 07523 417926. Performances start at 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday, April 9-14.

7 Theatre. Multi award-winning playwright Gail Louw blends a universal, heartfelt story about fathers and sons with the music of Johannes Brahms in her new one-man drama, Being Brahms. This powerful production comes to the Rialto Theatre, Brighton from Wednesday to Friday, April 11-13. Anton does his best but it’s a heartless, tough old world out there – what with the Nazis, internment, a loveless marriage and a son he can’t communicate with. Being 19th-century romantic composer Johannes Brahms is a much better option. Bathing in wondrous lullabies with the lovely Clara Schumann, existing in a world where everything seems so much clearer… 01273 725230 (lower circle).

8 Poetry. Having entertained the nation for more than 40 years, comical poet Pam Ayres returns to Worthing as part of her latest tour (Pavilion Theatre, Sunday, April 15). Pam Ayres is one of the few authors who has had books in the Sunday Times bestseller charts in almost every decade since the 1970s. She is the author of several best-selling poetry collections, including The Works, With These Hands, Surgically Enhanced and her most recent book You Made Me Late Again! which in 2015 was officially the most borrowed poetry book in UK libraries.

9 Music. Georgie Fame, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Wednesday, April 18, 8pm. With his blend of jazz and rhythm ‘n’ blues, Georgie Fame has consistently worked in the highest musical circles and become an icon of the British music scene. So far there have been more than 20 albums and 14 hit singles, including Yeh Yeh, Get Away, and The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde.

10 Fun. Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is embracing food and felony this Easter with a theme of Crime and Nourishment. It all takes place on Friday, April 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hall in Durnford Close, just across the road from Parklands Primary School. 01243 533421.

