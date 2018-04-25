Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Art. Art-lovers can get a taste of this year’s Chichester Art Trail at a special preview exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. The preview runs until Sunday, April 29 – the ideal appetiser for the trail itself which runs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 5, 6, 7 and then Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 when the studios will be open from 10.30am-5.30pm each day. Trail guide booklets, which contain the listing of all artists and their venues, are available from the Oxmarket and other central locations or can be downloaded from www.chichesterarttrail.org.

2 Plants. Arundel Castle’s first Spring Plant Fair is set to bloom on April 29 when more than 20 specialist nurseries will gather for the Castle’s first ever Spring Plant Fair. A spokesman said: “Available to view and purchase on the day will be an incredible variety of plants, bulbs and shrubs. With an emphasis on locally-grown, unusual and high-quality specimens, a visit to the fair is a must for all green-fingered folk.” Tickets to the Spring Plant Fair start from £8. For more information regarding the gardens and all the events taking place at the Castle, visit www.arundelcastle.org.

3 Art. An explosion of colour awaits visitors to Emsworth this spring. On April 28, 29 and May 5, 6 and 7, Emsworth Arts Trail will showcase the varied work of more than 100 talented artists within the town. More details on emsworthartstrail.org.uk. Photo by John Tweddell.

4 Theatre. Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose bring their version of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Thursday, May 3. The new English version by Robin Norton-Hale transposes the story of Tatyana’s sexual awakening to the early 1960s, a world on the cusp of the women’s liberation movement when new thinking fought against the old ways. Tickets on 01483 440000.

5 Theatre. Shylock comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre for one night only, on Wednesday, May 2. Shylock has always divided opinion. Is he a villain or a victim? Or is he someone even more intriguing? This one-man show is written and directed by Gareth Armstrong. Tickets for the show are available on 01483 440000.

6 Art. Works by Todd White will be on show at Whitewall Galleries, Chichester on Saturday, April 28 from 4-6pm. Gallery manager Amy Jackson promised they will make a “sizzling statement that will turn heads!” 01243 531495

7 Music. Coldplay tribute Coldplace will be performing at the Viking Lodge in Selsey on April 28. Tickets are available from www.coldplace.co.uk/tickets and are priced from £20 (top circle).

8 Theatre. Present Laughter by Noël Coward gets the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season under way, running from April 20-May 12. Directed by Sean Foley, the cast is led by Rufus Hound as Garry Essendine, Katherine Kingsley as Liz Essendine and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Monica Reed.

9 Music. Joe Topping & Scott Poley play Grayshott Folk Club Grayshott Village Hall, on Saturday, April 28 at 7.30pm. Spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “We welcome back Liverpudlians Joe Topping and Scott Poley, who play a mixture of Folk and Americana music. In my opinion, Joe is the best male singer to sing for us at Grayshott Folk Club in the seven years we’ve been going. He also happens to be a brilliant guitar player, a fabulous song writer and what’s more, he’s a really nice guy. Scott Poley is an exceptional guitarist and pedal steel guitar player who has played as a guest session musician on some of my favourite albums with Cherry Ghost.” (lower circle)

10 Art. Felix Anaut – Paintings and Ceramics offers a solo exhibition of visual music, abstract expressionist paintings and ceramics at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery until April 28. www.zimmerstewart.co.uk.

