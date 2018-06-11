Sussex Summer Nights with Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir takes pride in the county with a Sussex Summer Nights concert.

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said the night would feature hits of the 1970s.

“The audience will be treated to a diverse programme of popular numbers ranging from country to rock, pop and movie greats with songs originally performed by such artists as Queen, Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, John Denver, The Carpenters, The Bee Gees and many more.”

Musical director and founder James Rushman said: “Over the years the choir has gone from strength to strength since its early days when just a handful of members turned up for rehearsal each week. Now we have 75 active singing members and 91 patrons and have raised more than £135,000 for local or local branches of charities and good causes. It seems fitting that as we are based in Sussex that our summer concert is being held on Sussex Day, June 16.

“The programme is very varied and demonstrates the versatility and lighter-hearted side of the choir. We are making a departure from our traditional black and white choir outfits to team bright-coloured tops with black trousers or skirts to reflect the colourful nature of the songs being performed. Bearing in mind we had a sell-out audience for our 1960s concert last year, we are looking forward to welcoming an equally big audience for our mainly-1970s programme this concert.

“The hard work and performances never stop for the Edwin James Choir, and once this concert is over we will be straight into rehearsing numbers for our Magical Musical Memories Prom Concert in September.”

Madeleine added: “The Sussex Summer Nights concert coincides with Sussex Day, June 16, chosen because it is St Richard’s Day which marks the life of St Richard, Patron Saint of Sussex and Bishop of Chichester from 1245 until his death in 1253.

“The date also commemorates the anniversary of the translation of St Richard’s body from its original burial place in the nave to an elaborate shrine at Chichester Cathedral on June 16 1276. On Sussex Day, readings of the Sussex Charter over the years have taken place at various towns in the county.

“In 2013 the Sussex Flag was flown in each of the six ancient sub-divisions of Sussex during the week running up to Sussex Day. The Sussex Martlets flag was raised over the Council House in Chichester, Maltravers Street in Arundel, St Nicholas’ Churches in Bramber and Pevensey, Lewes and Hastings Castles. These days most towns and villages across Sussex raise the Sussex Flag on June 16.”

The Edwin James Festival Choir will be celebrating their own 20th birthday this summer.

For more stories by Phil, see https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



