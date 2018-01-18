South Coast Jazz Festival set to sparkle in Shoreham

World-class jazz acts will appear at The Ropetackle, Shoreham for the fourth South Coast Jazz Festival.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Growing year on year, the exciting programme comprises a full eight days of workshops, performances, special events, films and talks all to be held at The Ropetackle Arts Centre in. The festival, now a much-loved fixture on the jazz calendar, is curated by artist directors jazz vocalist Claire Martin and musician Julian Nicholas and directed by Elaine Crouch and offers a whistle-stop tour around the world of jazz.

“The programme kicks off with a highly entertaining and fast-paced journey through the history of jazz, as festival favourite Pete Long & The Jazz Repertory Company present 100 years of Jazz in 99 minutes featuring vocalist Georgina Jackson. Saturday 20 7pm £15.

“World class headline acts throughout the week are funk-master saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis (James Brown), (Weds 24), multi-award winning vocalists Liane Carroll & Ian Shaw with a specially created Latin-American-tinged show (Sunday 21), virtuoso pianist Gwilym Simcock with Russian bassist Yuri Goloubev (a cabaret event on Monday 22nd 8pm), Clark Tracey’s new Quintet featuring BBC Young Musician Jazz Award winning trumpeter Alexandra Ridout (Thurs 25, 7 pm), outstanding rising talent Elliot Galvin (at the Walrus, Ship Street, Brighton, Tues 23, 7pm) and giant heritage ensemble Brotherhood of Breath celebrating the swinging South African sound of the great Chris McGregor (Fri 26, 7pm)

“Most events will include an intimate Meet the Artist session in a relaxed Q&A before the concert, while film screenings and vocal and instrumental workshops augment the programme. Students from Brighton’s British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) will perform in the foyer before each evening event, as well as taking part behind the scenes as part of their music and music industry industry-related courses.

“Proceedings close on Saturday, January 27 with The Kansas Smitty’s Big Four, a high-energy band currently enthralling London with their mash of genres (7pm).”