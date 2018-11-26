Singers Rechoired will be busy with Worthing Christmas dates

Popular community choir Singers Rechoired will be presenting their winter concert in aid of Coastal West Sussex Mind at Findon Valley Free Church on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Chairman Linda Turner said: “Entrance is free but there will be refreshments to purchase at the interval and a retiring collection. Come along and enjoy some communal singing of popular carols and also to hear the choir sing some not so well-known songs and carols.

The choir is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year so come along and help it exceed the £30k it has already raised for local charities.

“If you can't make the concert you can catch the choir at Heene Christmas Fayre at 11.15am. on December 1, in the town centre at 2pm on December 9 where they are taking part in the Worthing Winter Fest and on Thursday, December 13 at St. Pauls for HFT's The Coming of Christmas which starts at 7.30pm. Please note booking is required for this. See http://christmasworthing.eventbrite.co.uk. Finally, why not join us at St Barnabas Christmas Carol Service on December 21 at 1.30pm.”

