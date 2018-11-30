Shoreham guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant heads out on his Christmas candlelit concert tour

Shoreham guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant embarks on his Christmas candlelit concerts with special guests: Amy Kakoura (vocals) and Nick Pynn (violin).

They will be playing seasonal music from the folk, pagan and Christian traditions.

“I hope that our audiences will feel they have made contact with the magic of midwinter,” Richard said. “Us three musicians love playing these shows and it really does feel like Christmas onstage.Please come and join us!”

Composer and guitarist Richard has recently appeared on BBC Radio3 and BBC6 Music, he’s also played this year at Beautiful Days Festival, Buckingham Palace and countless other venues through the UK and mainland Europe. For his Candlelit Concerts he is joined by the sublime and hugely talented singer/songwriter Amy Kakoura and master fiddler/multi instrumentalist Nick Pynn.

Christmas 2018 tour dates:

December 2, 3.30 pm and 7.30pm – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-sea, BN43 5EG

December 6, 7.30pm – Toll Gavel United Reform Church, Beverley. HU17 9AA

December 7, 7.30pm – St Nicholas Church, Baulking. SN7 7QE

December 9, 3pm and 7.30pm – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5EG

December 19, 8pm – Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells.TN1 1JP

December 20, 7.30pm – All Saints Church, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0DL.

