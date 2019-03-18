Sea shanty fun coming up in Shoreham

Sea shanties will be offered with The Wellington Wailers once again in action.

Spokesman Bill Brown said: “If you can’t wait to see Fisherman’s Friends in Worthing on March 29, come and see Shoreham’s own sea shanty crew performing in The Duke of Wellington, Brighton Road, Shoreham on Thursday evening, March 21.

“The Wailers have a regular slot at the Welly, the third Thursday of every month. Come and enjoy the entertainment and sample some of the outstanding brews on offer, pulled by manageress Hannah. As for the sea shanties, the audience is encouraged to join in the choruses and general shenanigans,.”

