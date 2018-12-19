Schools converge for Chichester Sings Live 2019 at Chichester Festival Theatre

West Sussex Music and the schools of Chichester are combining for a special event at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Tickets are now available for Chichester Sings Live 2019 on January 17.

The show will see 300 pupils from across the Chichester area uniting as one massed choir, accompanied by a live band, to present an evening of uplifting song; bringing children from secondary and primary schools together, in harmony.

Led by singer/songwriter and West Sussex Music project partner Emily Barden, the event has been conceived as a celebration of the emotive power of songs and music, and how they are used to celebrate, worship, uplift, reflect and to dream. The event is part of West Sussex Music’s wider singing strategy which aims to enable access for as many children as possible to large-scale events and enriching vocal opportunities.

Judith Finlay, leader for school engagement, West Sussex Music, said: “Everyone has a song that is special to them, and this event is about exploring the power of song, in an upbeat, positive and celebratory way.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity for the pupils of Chichester to join together and sing in a professional setting, with a live band and conducted by an inspiring choral specialist. As they are soon to discover, the sensation of standing on stage and hearing applause is incredibly life-affirming and confidence-building and this is something we’d like all children in the county to experience.”

Tickets are available from the Chichester Festival Theatre box office at www.cft.org.uk.

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said: “West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal tuition, and advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five Music Centres.

“Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life; supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families and the community.

“For over 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations and it plays a valued role as the music education hub for West Sussex.

“A not-for profit independent company limited by guarantee with charitable status, West Sussex Music’s musical opportunities for children and young people are funded by income from parents, schools and the National Music Grant, administered by Arts Council England.” For more information, please visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

Libby Connor will be one of our two beauties this Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre



All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth



A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal



Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea



Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!