REVIEW: Brahms German Requiem concert hits the spot at Hurstpierpoint

A spine tingling pre-Christmas performance of Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem delivered by the combined talent of the Chanctonbury Chorus and the Hurstpierpoint College Chamber Choir and Orchestra resulted in a standing ovation from the packed audience.

The majestic surroundings of Hurstpierpoint College Chapel, the setting for this performance, added a unique atmosphere to Brahms' seven movement piece which was written in the mid 1800s and based on the Lutheran Bible.

Leslie-Jane Rogers (Soprano) and James Cleverton (Baritone) performed faultlessly whilst the full orchestra led by Charlotte Scott and conducted by Siobhan Denning (founder of the Chanctonbury Chorus) was more than a match for the musical and emotional challenges of this sometimes reflective and dramatic piece.

The packed programme began with a wonderful performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams' first major choral piece entitled Towards the Unknown Region, sung by the Hurst Chamber Choir made up of pupils from the college and conducted by Neil Matthews, Head of Music.

Francis Poulenc's Concerto in G Minor for Organ, Timpani and Strings FP93 with Kate Bray at the helm of the Chapel’s organ followed.

