Priory Park Festival returns

Priory Park Festival, after two years as part of the Festival of Chichester, returns this September.

Festival organiser Robin Bextor said: “We are back, but later than in previous years! As September 2018 marks the centenary of Priory Park, we are joining with the Friends of Priory Park to celebrate this special birthday and launching a ten-day programme of events with a weekend event of magnificent music!”

Taking place on September 21, 22 and 23, highlights include Johnny Mars on Friday, The Hoosiers on Saturday and Cregan & Co on Sunday.

