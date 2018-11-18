Pianist Alissa Firsova teams up with Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

Celebrating its 70th year of existence, Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes the return of pianist Alissa Firsova on Sunday, November 25 at 3pm in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

She will play solo piano in the Tchaikovsky 1st concerto in B flat minor.

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “Alissa is a talented performer, conductor and composer and is also now the WPO president.

“As usual, the conductor will be music director Dominic Grier.

“The concert opens with the short Wagner Prelude to act 3 of Lohengrin giving an opportunity to hear the full strength of the 65 enthusiastic WPO musicians in the wonderful Assembly Hall.

“This is followed by Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on themes of Weber. The German composer Hindemith wrote the suite in 1943 in the USA where he had fled from his Nazi homeland.

“The well known and popular Tchaikovsky concerto completes the first half of the concert.

“The mighty Wurlitzer makes an appearance after the interval together with the Steinway piano in the Saint-Saëns 3 rd Symphony in C minor often known as the Organ Symphony.

“The WPO is most fortunate to have the use of the Wurlitzer thanks to the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust.

“The organist will be WPO rss player Luke Haydn.

“ Luke lives in Chichester and is organist at two churches in the city as well as having his own Baroque Orchestra La Folie.

“The WPO is certainly well provided with talent and deserves your support for this spectacular concert.

“It is fully self-funded, based at the Assembly Hall and a registered charity.”

Tickets are £9, £13, £16 with children under 16 and students just £3.

Contact the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206. Tickets also online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

