Outstanding young musical talents to perform in Chichester and Worthing

Join West Sussex Music in a Celebration of Young Musical Talent

West Sussex Music is inviting the public to join in a seasonal celebration of young musical talent at a series of winter concerts which promise to be highlights of the festive calendar.

On Saturday, December 1, two concerts at Chichester High School will showcase the talents of Chichester Music Centre students, while West Sussex’s young musicians will come together on December 8 to perform at Worthing Assembly Hall as part of the County Ensembles Winter Concert.

At 12 noon on December 1, Chichester Youth String Orchestra, Chichester Acoustic Guitar Ensemble, Chichester Beginner String Orchestra, Chichester Junior & Youth Choirs, Chichester Junior String Orchestra and Chichester Rock ‘n’ Pop Group will be performing as part of the Strings & Singers concert.

The repertoire to be performed includes ‘Ashokan Farewell’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman, as well as a grand finale featuring all ensembles performing together.

At 14:30, the Chichester Youth Concert Band, Chichester Junior Woodwind Ensemble, Chichester Junior Percussion Ensemble, Chichester Junior Concert Band, Chichester Youth Percussion Ensemble and Chichester Youth Jazz Band will perform popular songs such as ‘The Pink Panther meets Batman’ and the theme from James Bond in the ‘Winds & Percussion’ concert, before performing all together.

Adam Barker, West Sussex Music’s assistant head, said: “These wonderful winter concerts are a true celebration of Chichester Music Centre talent and are the culmination of the first term’s rehearsals for our ensembles. I would like to take this opportunity to thank David Bennet and all the Chichester Music Centre staff, as well as the parent volunteers and our dedicated team of teachers who work tirelessly to inspire Chichester’s young musicians.” Tickets for either performance are £6 and £2.50 for concessions and will be available on the door from 11:30 and 14:00 on the day.

On December 8, Worthing Assembly Hall plays host to young musicians from West Sussex Music’s County Ensembles; the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra and West Sussex Youth Choir, as well as West Sussex Music’s latest ensemble, the West Sussex Youth Big Band.

The concert will feature a wide-ranging repertoire including Robert Sheldon’s fast paced Spontaneous Combustion which will be performed alongside pieces by Leonard Bernstein, John Lennon and Aaron Copland, as well as two movements from Benjamin Britten’s A ceremony of Carols.

West Sussex Music chief executive James Underwood said: “The County Ensemble Winter Concert really is a celebration of the best of the county’s talented youth musicians and is a fitting festive finale to a year that has already seen them perform at Lancing College, the Petworth Festival and Birmingham Symphony Hall, in addition to our usual performance programme. I am immensely proud of the special opportunities that have been arranged for our young musicians and would like to take this opportunity to thank Adam Barker and his team for their inspirational leadership, as well as our talented students for their enthusiasm and commitment.”

Tickets for the County Ensembles Winter Concert are available from £7.00 at Worthing Assembly Hall box office at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk and the performance starts at 15:00.

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said: “Every week during term time, Chichester Music Centre has much to offer young musicians. Children can enjoy a whole range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes. The West Sussex Music Centres not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route through the Music Centres, on to the West Sussex Youth Orchestras and Choirs and beyond that to Junior Conservatoires and national ensembles. So, whatever the choice of instrument, level of competence or age, there is a suitable activity to be found; whether it’s a percussion ensemble, string orchestra, wind band, choir or guitar group. There are also classes in musicianship as well as beginner instrumental classes and groups for pre-school children.

“West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal lessons, specialist advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five Music Centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing. Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life; supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families and the community. For over 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations and it plays a valued role as the Music Education Hub for West Sussex. A Not-for Profit Independent Company Limited by Guarantee with Charitable Status, West Sussex Music’s musical opportunities for children and young people are funded by income from parents, schools and the National Music Grant, administered by Arts Council England. For more information, please visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

Chichester Music Centre Winter Concert

Saturday 1 December, Chichester High School

12:00 ‘Strings & Singers’

14:30 ‘Winds & Percussion’

Tickets for either performance £6 & £2.50 (concessions) available on the door from 11:30 and 14:00 on the day

West Sussex Music County Ensembles Winter Concert

Saturday 8 December, Worthing Assembly Hall

15:00

Tickets £7.00 from Worthing Assembly Hall box office at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

