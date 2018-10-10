New autumn/winter Jazz Café season in Worthing

Worthing Theatres have confirmed a new autumn/winter Jazz Café season at the Pavilion Café Bar.

The idea is that customers can enjoy a Wednesday evening in the company of highly-acclaimed jazz artists while enjoying a range of drinks and a selection of food ready to order from the menu, all accompanied with views overlooking Worthing seafront.

On October 17 the season opens with tenor saxophonist, Robert Fowler. A decade of international touring with The Pasadena Roof Orchestra honed Robert’s talent before he went on to work with many bands from the jazz scene including The Great British Jazz Band, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Redtenbacher’s Funkestra and The BBC Big Band. He played on a session for Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry, for the album As Time Goes By which led to further touring and recording with Bryan, appearing on his albums Frantic, Avonmore, and the Jazz Age.

American-born alto saxophonist Allison Neale plays the Jazz Café on November 7. As a strong advocate of the melodic West Coast style she has performed alongside artists including Adelaide Hall and Bud Shank and features in the John Dankworth Generations Band, Back to Basie Orchestra and the Two of a Mind Project with multi-reed man Chris Biscoe. She frequently tours the UK with her current quartet.

On December 19 the Café Bar welcomes guitarist Colin Oxley. Colin studied at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1990. In the same year he was voted best soloist in the National Big Band Competition and has gone on to pursue a highly successful musical career. A long -tanding member of singer Stacey Kent’s group he now performs with many different groups including Andy Cleyndert’s Quartet, The Dave Newton Trio and BBC Big Band.

Performing on February 13 is trombonist Winston Rollins. Starting as a member of the Doncaster Jazz Orchestra, Winston moved to London and attended Trinity College of Music where he met like-minded musicians and formed the Winston Rollins Big Band. As well as performing in many West End musicals, Winston is the lead trombone player of the Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, runs the Trinity College Big Band and is also the deputy musical director of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

On March 27 Scottish musician Jo Fooks will be performing tenor saxophone. In 1992 she won The Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year. She went on to study saxophone at the Guildhall School of Music in London and Berklee School of Music in Boston. After recording her debut album Here and Now!, trumpeter Humphrey Lyttelton invited her to join his eight-piece band, with whom she toured.

To finish off the season, jazz vocalist Jacqui Hicks performs at the café bar on April 24. She was voted one of the top ten British vocalists in 1990 and in the same year released a solo vocal album featuring the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Jacqui has toured the world with Shakatak and had numerous TV appearances and sessions with Matt Bianco with whom she featured on their last two albums.

Tickets for Jazz Café at the Pavilion Café Bar are available on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk. Times: doors 7pm, show 8pm.

