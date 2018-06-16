Morning Melodies in Worthing

The next presentation of Morning Melodies takes place at Emmanuel United Reformed Church Worthing on Wednesday, June 27. Marcus Martin will present an hour’s music on piano and organ and will be joined by special guest, actor, singer and guitarist Mark Newnham.

Marcus said: “Mark was born in Lancing into a musical family and as a member of Worthing Musical Comedy Society he appeared in serval productions at the Connaught Theatre. He was also a member of the West Sussex County Youth Theatre, learning the craft that would become his profession. He subsequently studied for a degree in actor musicianship at Rose Bruford College.

“Most recently Mark was seen playing Dave Davies in Sunny Afternoon, Steve Marriott in All or Nothing, John Lennon in Lennon and Eric Wimp in Bananaman The Musical. He is soon to be reprising his role as Cookie in Return to the Forbidden Planet at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne.”

Doors open at 10.30am and donations are welcomed.

