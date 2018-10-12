McGoo plays Chichester as he releases new deluxe version of album

Paul McGee, known as McGoo, plays Chichester’s Chichester Inn on Friday, October 26 at 8.30pm (doors 8pm) just days after the release of a new single and the deluxe edition of his debut album.

“It will just be me, solo,” he says. “I do a mix of band gigs and solo gigs but I am doing solo acoustic throughout October.

The new single came out on October 19, called Don’t Go.

“It’s a song that I have been playing on the road for a while. I released the album and promoted a couple of singles.

“The reaction to the songs has meant that this one has pushed itself to the front of the queue.

“And we have also got the deluxe edition of the album coming out on October 19. The album originally came out last September, called Songs From The Mirror.

“The deluxe version has got the brand-new single and I have also added a couple of bonus tracks.

McGoo embraced music from an early age. His brother Brian was a founding member of Simple Minds and his other brother Owen (AKA Owen Paul) had a UK summer smash in 1986 with You’re My Favourite Waste of Time.

Music has always been around him.

But the new album is his debut.

“I have done a lot of work for other people, singing backing vocals and so on.

“But this is my first album of just me doing my own songs. I have been planning to do it for a long time.

“I guess I have been working in music for maybe 15 years.

“My first-ever job brought me to Chichester Festival Theatre in The Blues Brothers.

“It was my first-ever job on the European tour with that. I was understudy for both (of the leads) and then I did Jake on different tours as well. I did a couple of European tours and a UK tour and then six months in the West End over three or four years.

“But I was still writing my own stuff and then starting gigging and then the odd session would come up. I went out on tour with Mike and the Mechanics for a bit.

“That was playing stadiums which just blew my mind. But all throughout that I was tailoring my own music.

“It was in Nashville and I did some writing there. It was just like a passion project for me. It was an exciting and fun adventure.

“I can’t really believe that I have been doing what I have been doing for this period of time.

“Every day I just count myself lucky. And I suppose it has all led to this album.

“The album is songs from different parts of my music life. Some of the songs have been around for many years. One of the songs is pretty new, just three or four months before I did the album. It all came together extremely quickly.

“It is a large cross-section of stuff from when I started off in the music industry until now.

“But what is really cool is that I have got at least half the next album ready and recorded. I have been doing little bits as I have gone along.

“The music is acoustic-based pop really, I guess. It is music that I would imagine that people would relate to. It is melody driven.

“I am big on hook-laden melodies, and I also use strings quite a lot.

“ It is really pop with a big acoustic heart.”

Tickets from the Chichester Inn in person or by telephoning 01243 783185.

More details on www.rootsaroundtheworld.com

