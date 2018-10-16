Littlehampton Players Operatic Society promise evening of musical delights

A Night at the Musicals is a celebration of musical theatre from both sides of the Atlantic in the latest show from Littlehampton Players Operatic Society.

LPOS chairman Simon Smith said: “The show will feature music from shows that LPOS hasn't staged in full, nor has any plans to do so. We have chosen some music that is very familiar and some that is less so. Indeed, one of the songs is a duet from a musical that has been written, in part, by our musical director (and new vice-chairman), Daniel Paine. The show has been directed by another of our officers, Sarah Smith.

“In the year of Leonard Bernstein's centenary, we are including two numbers from his most famous musical West Side Story, and we also mark the year of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 70th birthday with three songs from Jesus Christ, Superstar.

“We pay tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals with the title song from 42nd Street and other familiar songs have been selected from Sweet Charity, A Little Night Music and Jekyll and Hyde. Some modern classics from Rent, Wicked and Hairspray are mixed with music from shows that have been staged at Chichester Festival Theatre, such as Barnum, Mack and Mabel and Sweeney Todd.

With soloists drawn from LPOS' membership, and a four-piece band, this show is guaranteed to have something for everyone.”

Dates: Thursday, October 18 to Saturday, October 20, all performances at The Windmill, Littlehampton. LPOS box office: 01903 721860 (all tickets £13).

