Lisa Stansfield confirms Brighton date for anniversary tour

Lisa Stansfield will take in Brighton on a run of dates in October and November 2019 to mark the 30th anniversary release of her debut solo album ‘Affection’.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 30 from 10am on http://gigst.rs/LStans

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “What happened was a multi-platinum album that, on its release in 1989, went onto sell over 5 million copies worldwide, winning 3 BRIT Awards, 2 Ivor Novello Awards, a Silver Clef Award, an ASCAP Award and, overseas, a Billboard Music Award, a World Music Award, and 2 Grammy nominations.

“Its singles ‘All Around The World’ (which did indeed become massive across the globe), ‘What Did I Do To You’, ‘Live Together’, ‘You Can’t Deny It’ and ‘This Is The Right Time’ exploded onto the airwaves and introduced Lisa and her unique brand of soul, R&B and Brit-house to the masses.

“Now, on its 30th anniversary, the album will be celebrated with a tour that will see Lisa and her prodigious band perform the hits and more from ‘Affection’, alongside favourites and classics from Lisa’s seven subsequent solo records.”

Lisa said: “I feel enormously proud of ‘Affection’. I said it then and I’ll say it now. To have a part of yourself floating around out there for everyone to enjoy and knowing so many people still do enjoy it is a huge compliment. The response it has to this day still inspires me to keep pulling music and emotion from myself and share it with others if they want to share it with me. It feels right to celebrate it. Life is a cycle and music is like that. Right now, in this current climate, ‘Affection’ makes complete sense.”

Affection – 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Mon 21 Oct 2019 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 22 Oct 2019 Guildford G Live

Wed 23 Oct 2019 Brighton Dome

Fri 25 Oct 2019 Bath Forum

Sat 26 Oct 2019 Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Mon 28 Oct 2019 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tue 29 Oct 2019 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 31 Oct 2019 London Royal Albert Hall

Fri 01 Nov 2019 Cardiff St David's Hall

