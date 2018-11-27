Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival

Tickets for the 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival go on sale from November 30.

Organiser Roger Nash said: “Next year`s line-up is probably one of the best ever, featuring the brilliant folk-rock legends Lindisfarne, the hugely-popular Oysterband, BBC Folk multi-award winners The Young `Uns with a very special whole evening show, plus the highly-entertaining 3 Daft Monkeys and the sensational Blair Dunlop.

“All concerts take place between September 19-22 at Bognor`s Alexandra Theatre There`ll also be some great support acts including the high-energy Americana outfit The Jigantics, the superb duo Red Shoes, the acclaimed band Palmerston and many more to come.

“Next year`s festival will be the seventh and will also incorporate the second eagerly-awaited Southdowns Ukulele Festival plus the return of the Big Seaside Sing and a new feature, Come & Sing.

“Visitors and participants can also expect scintillating music sessions in several different venues, an expanded dance programme, festival food and craft markets, the Sussex Young Folk Competition, excellent workshops and children`s entertainments with the whole of Bognor Regis town centre hosting and enjoying four days of the very best folk, roots, acoustic music and dance.”

Festival concert tickets will be available at www.regiscentre.co.uk or visit/call the Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010.

There is more ticket information at www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk plus if you book By Post on or before March 1, there`s a special offer of 10 per cent off the normal £75 cost of a four-day ticket. Postal booking forms can be downloaded from the festival website.

