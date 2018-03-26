Latest Marcus Martin concert in Worthing

Eastertide Morning Melodies will be presented by Marcus Martin at the Yamaha Grand Piano and Compton Organ at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael’s Road, Worthing on Wednesday March 28 from 11am-12 noon.

Coffee and biscuits will be available from 10.30am. Admission free and on this occasion Marcus has chosen as his charity Know Dementia which provides education, advice and support for many in need of help.

Now in its 17th year, Morning Melodies has raised more than £55,000 for a varied selection of local and national charities.

Morning concerts take place in various locations. There is no admission charge and all donations without any deductions go towards the nominated charity.

There is also a 60-minute CD which can be sold in aid of the charity.

This regular morning event on the musical calendar was devised by Worthing-born musician Marcus Martin, with the intention to present an hour of light classical and popular music, combined with a cup of coffee, make no charge for admission but ask for donations at the end on behalf of various charities.

In recognition of this and his other contributions to music and charities in Worthing over a period of more than 25 years, Marcus was invited to attend the May 2012 jubilee Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by the Queen.

