Harpist Catrin Finch and kora player Seckou Keita mark new album with Worthing gig

Award-winning duo Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita take to the road again this autumn to give audiences the live experience of their new album SOAR which released in April to critical acclaim.

They play St Paul’s, Worthing on November 29.

Spokesman Ebou Touray said: “SOAR, their first release since their debut album Clychau Dibon in 2013, entered the UK official independent album charts at number16 on the first week of its release and subsequently spent over three months at the top of the Amazon World Music charts, hitting number the number one spot in the Trans Global World Music Charts in June 2018.

“The new album SOAR takes wing on the flight of the osprey, the magnificent raptor persecuted to extinction in Wales during the 17th century, which has recently returned home after a 400-year absence. The osprey makes its annual 3,000-mile migration from the estuaries of West Wales, where Catrin grew up, to Seckou’s homeland in Senegal, West Africa – an amazing natural connection which hit a resonance with the two artists. Themes of migration – natural, enforced and economic – run throughout SOAR, drawing deep on the sometimes darker history of these two great musical nations.

“The duo were recently invited to pen the theme tune for BBC Radio 4’s podcast series The Ratline, written by QC Philippe Sands and starring Stephen Fry and Laura Linney. The podcast, which released last month, is currently available to download on BBC iplayer.

"Catrin and Seckou will be supported on selected dates by singer-songwriter Gwyneth Glyn and her band members Rowan Rheingans, Dylan Fowler and Gillian Stevens.”

