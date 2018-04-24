Great vibe at SOLD for Record Store Day celebration

Record Store Day was celebrated in Shoreham on Saturday with a day of music at SOLD, the Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Disabilities charity shop.

Carolyn Shrosbree, who set up the shop to offer work experience, said: “To celebrate Record Store Day, we combined it with our ongoing celebration of National Autism Awareness Month and had one of our young trainees with autism, Kellie, spinning some discs from our vintage and eclectic selection at the shop.

“It went really well, there was a really good vibe all day. Kellie was on the decks, doing brilliantly, and lots of people took part, making requests and writing on our autism wall, which was great.”