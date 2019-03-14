George Ezra at the Brighton Centre – review

Having clinched the best male solo artist award at the Brits just a couple of weeks ago, it’s clear George Ezra is at the top of his game.

So it was to a rapturous, packed crowd that he arrived at the Brighton Centre on Monday night (March 11).

He released his second album, the number one selling Staying at Tamara’s, last year. And as well as performing all the hits from it, the affable singer/songwriter took the audience on the journey of how it was written.

He decided to spend a month in Barcelona writing the album, and chose to rent a room in a woman called Tamara’s house. As a result, the stage was themed like a living room, which gave the usually cavernous Brighton Centre a warm and intimate feel.

Aside from his amazingly recognisable voice, it was his clear love of performing that struck me. He and his band genuinely seemed to be having the time of their lives, and he seemed to love telling the audience the tales of his times travelling the word.

He sang all the songs I loved from both albums, like Budapest, Paradise, Hold My Girl and more, but it was the closing number – Shotgun – that received the loudest response of the night.

I feel lucky to have seen somebody who is at the peak of their career. Thanks for stopping by, George.

For details of all upcoming shows at the Brighton Centre, see https://brightoncentre.co.uk