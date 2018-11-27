Funtington Music Group offer their Christmas special with singers Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere

Funtington Music Group offer a Christmas Special with Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere in the Chichester University Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, December 12 at 7.30pm.

Group chairman Chris Hough said: “FMG are delighted to welcome back Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere, graduates of the University of Chichester music faculty and now established professional singers. FMG Bursaries were awarded to Erin in 2016 and Tina in 2018 to pursue postgraduate studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music.

“The singers will perform popular solos and duets including music by Pergolesi, Handel, Mozart and Rossini accompanied by Chris Coote (piano). The concert is given in aid of the Robert Headley Fund, created to help students at the University who are preparing for the start of their musical careers.

“Erin Alexander is studying a masters degree in voice at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, under the tuition of Gail Pearson. In 2016 she was delighted to become the first ever recipient of the Cooper Hall Emerging Artists Bursary Award. This gave her the opportunity to explore the role of Zerlina' in Don Giovanni under the direction of assistant director at Royal Opera House, Greg Eldridge, who described her as a real spark on stage.

“She is a much sought-after soloist and has performed in venues such as Buxton Opera House, Chichester Cathedral, Arundel Cathedral, The Savoy Hotel, Goodwood House and Chichester Assembly Rooms where she was invited at the last minute to stand in for Catherine Bott performing Pergolesi's Stabat Mater with William Purefoy. ln the last three years Erin has toured Budapest, Switzerland Austria, Guernsey, Romania and Rome where she sang in the Vatican.

“Tina Gelnere is currently studying at the David Seligman Opera School at RWCMD with Anne Mason. Comfortable on both the operatic stage and the concert platform, Tina has enjoyed performing internationally throughout the United Kingdom and Europe including: Latvian National Opera, Riga Cathedral, Latvian Society House, Chichester Cathedral, Agios Petros Dominikanon, Greece.

“In November she greatly enjoyed performing with Welsh National Opera Orchestra in the annual RWCMD Opera Gala. Recent operatic roles include Conversa and Seconda Cercatrice (Suor Angelica) with Minotaur Opera.”

Chris Coote has attended master classes for many years at Morley College and gained a performance LTCL in 2005. Since retiring fully from professional life as an actuary in 2013, he now performs regularly as a soloist and collaborative pianist. He has accompanied vocal masterclasses at Chichester University, is chairman of the Bognor Regis Music Club, treasurer of the Funtington Music Group, and accompanies services at Chichester Baptist Church and other local churches.

Wine and mince pies will be served during the interval. Admission is free and a retiring collection will be made in aid of the Robert Headley Fund.

More details on http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

