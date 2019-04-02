Foals announce show at Great Escape, Brighton

Foals are set for Concorde 2 gig at next month’s Great Escape Festival.

The four-piece from Oxford, who are currently touring South America, before dates in the US and Europe, wil perform at the Concorde 2 on Friday 10 May.

They will headline a spotlight show hosted by their publishers London-based indepenedent music company Transgressive,who this year celebrate their 15th anniversary. The venue’s 600 capacity, will mark one of the band’s most intimate appearances in years and will be ticketed as a stand-alone gig and sold separately to The Great Escape, on sale at 9am on Wednesday April 3 2019.

Support comes from two fellow Transgressive artists, Blaenavon and Boniface.

It’s been 12 years since Foals took the roof off the 350 cap venue Horatio’s at The Great Escape in 2007 and the band will be sure not to disappoint once again as they return to the world-renowned Brighton festival.

The Foals recently released their number two-charting album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1, to critical acclaim, which included their fastest-streaming song to date, the anthemic ‘Exits’.

Blaenavon are one of the country’s fastest growing bands, a new generation of sharp yet sensitive songwriters. Their upcoming second album Everything That Makes You Happy - release date still to be confirmed - will follow their critically acclaimed debut LP That’s Your Lot (2017), which featured the singles and fan favourites Prague, Orthodox Man and Lonely Side. Their searing live show is one not to be missed.

Boniface hail from Winnipeg in Canada. Centring around 21-year-old singer/writer Micah Visser, the band is currently recording its debut album, and has received early praise for the likes of singles I Will Not Return As A Tourist, Dear Megan and Fumbling.

Early support has come from the likes of Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, whilst the band have just completed an epic 39-date tour of Europe with White Lies.

In addition to this showcase, Transgressive will co-host an evening at The Old Market in Hove on Thursday 9 May as part of the Fender Stage.

The line up for that event will be announced soon, featuring another one-off appearance from another major name from the roster.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off festival season by playing host to over 450 up and coming artists and a music-led conference across 35 walkable venues from 8-11 May 2019 in Brighton, England.

There are more 50 acts still to be announced.

Tickets start from £75 and are on sale here, tickets for the Foals/Transgressive 15th Anniversary Spotlight Show go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 3 April here.