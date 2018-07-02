Festival of Chichester: preaching love after genocide

Having survived the genocide of 1994 in Rwanda, singer, songwriter and peace activist Jean Paul Samputu is one of the most prominent African artists on the world stage.

As he says, he sings about love and forgiveness.

Jean Paul will visit Chichester to perform as part of the Amici Concerts series during the Festival of Chichester, with a date on Saturday, July 14 at 3pm in St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester.

He said: “I only sing about love. We need to teach our children love.”

Winner of the 2003 prestigious Kora Award (the “African Grammy”) Jean Paul travels the world as a cultural ambassador for Rwanda, bringing to his audiences not only traditional African singing, dancing, and drumming, but also a message of peace and reconciliation. In Chichester, he will be representing the award-winning charity for refugees, Music Action International.

Samputu’s music is rooted in the rich traditions of Rwandan music and dance, with influences from Uganda, Burundi, and the Congo. He sings in 6 languages - Rwanda, Swahili, Lingala, Ganda, French and English- and in styles ranging from soukous, rhumba, vodou and reggae to traditional Rwandan 5/8, Afrobeat, pygmy, and gospel music. He has been signed to Mi5 Recordings and distributed by EMI, performed for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, at the National Museum of Civil Rights Freedom Awards in US, and at many colleges, universities, festivals, churches, and communities around US, Canada and UK. “My life was always music and I was discovered singing in my church choir in Rwanda.”

“I received my first pay cheque at the age of fourteen and was touring when the war started,” he explains. He was put in prison for six months then on his release, his family advised him to leave the country rather than return to his village. He became well known touring in Burundi (south of Rwanda) and then the Rwandan genocide started in April 1994.

Jean Paul’s family were all killed during the genocide by a friend.

“I was taking drugs and wanted to die, because I couldn’t handle my anger and my bitterness. After nine years my friends brought me to the mountains to pray for me. While they were praying for me, a voice was telling me that what I was supposed to do was forgive, and that message of forgiveness came all the time, at night when I was sleeping, when I prayed, and when people prayed for me. The voice was telling me, forgiveness is for you not for the offender. You will feel liberated when you decide to forgive. So I ended up saying yes to that voice because I didn’t have any alternative, and I wanted to be free from anger and from bitterness. And when I said yes that was when my healing began. It became my mission to preach forgiveness, to bring people my testimony and to bring a culture of forgiveness, which is the only way to break the cycle of violence.”

Since winning the Kora Award for Best African Traditional Artist, he has continued his mission to educate people about genocide through music, in panel discussions and forums at colleges and universities and concert platforms across the world.

He explains how people inherit trauma and discusses the need to break the cycle of violence through forgiveness. “Sometimes people don’t even know the actual origins of their hatred, or what caused the Tutsi to kill. All the wars are about revenge. People pass on their hatred and trauma and grievances to the next generations, from conflicts before our time that our ancestors had not dealt with. So our generation needs to be responsible. We need to break the cycle of violence. Every violence brings another violence. We never learn from history. What we see so often is caused by a culture of revenge. The generation before our time has not healed from the wounds of the past. At the end of the day everyone is going to die. You cannot kill me and then say you are going to live for ever. We need to love each other then continue the love. I preach love and I will not stop preaching love.”

Tickets are £17/15/£5 under 25s , available from the Chichester Box Office, 01243 816525 and online https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873586356.

