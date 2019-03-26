Fat White Family and 119 other acts join the Great Escape Festival line-up

The Great Escape Festival today announced another 120 bands and performers for this years’ Brighton event.

London-based stompers the Fat White Family are the pick of the latest crop which also includes: Flohio, Black Midi, Snapped Ankles, Georgia, Black Country, New Road, Dan D’Lion, Darkstar with London Contemporary Orchestra, Feet, Glowie, Haelos, Jarreau Vandal, Los Bitchos, Laura Misch, Pizzagirl, SCALPING, Talk Show, whenyoung, Working Mens Club, Yung Fume.

Organisers are also promising a “MASSIVE Spotlight Show next week”. Access to this new show will be via stand alone tickets only and pre sale tickets will be available via a mailing list only here

The popular city-based festival is now just six weeks away. Buy tickets here and see the full line-up so far here