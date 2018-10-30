Copenhagen quartet VOLA play Worthing

Copenhagen quartet VOLA are touring the UK including Bar 42 in Worthing on November 2.

On the new album Monuments, Asger Mygind (vocals/guitar), Martin Werner (keys), Nicolai Mogensen (bass) and Adam Janzi (drums) probe “society’s distractions from thoughtfulness and examine the way human relationships have evolved whilst touching upon fear and anxiety”, they promise.

Asger explains their debut Inmazes dealt with the struggle that came with being trapped in “mental mazes”, but now the themes are focused on the outside world rather than internal conflict: “I was in a very different place mentally while writing the lyrics for Inmazes. I’m definitely in a happier place now. It was actually a relief to be able to have a wider range of awareness for this record.

“I think our songs develop in the most natural way if I let my emotional response to the music dictate what the lyrics should be about rather than following any kind of plan. This time the emotions were mostly tied to observations I’ve made about the outside world.

“The album title is a metaphor derived from our relationship with social media, how we can appear close but be miles apart. We spend a lot of time trying to present ourselves in a flattering light in the pursuit of continuous applause, even if it’s a distant applause from those you may not connect with away from the screens.”

On the new record, they embraced a different approach: “The guitars have less gain, the drums sound dirtier and more alive, and everything feels looser. The contrast between the mellow and heavy is more profound than on any of our previous releases.”

The album was recorded in Copenhagen at Heyman Studios and then Asger’s own home studio whilst the mastering was done by Andy VanDette (Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson, Devin Townsend, David Bowie).

