Community gospel choir excited for anniversary year

Messengers Community Gospel Choir is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The new season of workshops and concerts launched last week with rehearsals at Shoreham Baptist Church.

Julia Daintree, one of the leaders, said: “We have embarked on our tenth anniversary year and we think this is certainly something worth celebrating.

“We first opened our doors in March 2008 and we have seen so many teenagers, children and more recently adults become part of our choir community.”

Newcomers were welcomed at the start of the new term last Tuesday and places are still available.

Julia said: “No experience or extraordinary singing talent is necessary, just enthusiasm.

“Our choir is made up of three groups – a children’s choir, a youth choir and an adult choir. We sing a varied and uplifting repertoire, including gospel, soul and contemporary songs. Some pieces will be performed by the individual choirs and others will be everyone singing together.”

Rehearsals are held at Shoreham Baptist Church, Western Road, Shoreham, on Tuesdays. The children’s choir, 6.15pm to 7.10pm, is £1 a week; youth choir for high school students, 6.45pm to 7.50pm, is also £1 a week; adult choir, 8pm to 9.30pm, is £2 a week.

Julia said: “We are an inclusive, fun, friendly and truly community-focused choir. Our singers age between four and 82, so there is a real family feel to our rehearsals and concerts, where everyone is encouraged and valued.”

The choir raises money through performances for its partner school and choir, also called Messengers, in Kittika, near Kampala in Uganda.

Visit www.messengerschoir.org for more information or find the Facebook page Messengers Choir UK.