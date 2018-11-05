Comedian Dom Joly will lead the Rocky Horror company this Christmas in Brighton

Comedian Dom Joly will star as The Narrator in Brighton the 2018/9 UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show which opens at the Theatre Royal Brighton this December and then travels across the country until November 2019.

Trigger Happy TV star Dom Joly said: “I'm so excited to play the part of the narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. I've been entranced by the show since I stumbled upon it, one late night, in a cinema in Notting Hill Gate in 1990. More importantly, I haven't had the opportunity to wear fishnets since I was a Goth back in the late 80s... any excuse!”

The musical extravaganza will also feature West End star Stephen Webb as Frank, Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, a1’s Ben Adams as Brad and Kristian Lavercombe will be reprising his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1,300 performances around the world.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for more than four decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musicals, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into more than 20 languages. It starts its run at Theatre Royal Brighton on December 13.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film adaptation took more than $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

