Classico Latino: a blend of classical techniques and Latin American rhythms

Fusion ensemble Classico Latino performs at Ardingly College on Tuesday, March 5.

The concert starts at 7pm (doors 6.30pm) in The Under and is part of the school’s Music@Ardingly series.

A spokesperson said: “The award-winning group Classico Latino seamlessly blends the techniques and sounds of classical music with authentic Latin American rhythms and melodies.

“Creating unique and groundbreaking arrangements alongside original compositions, the group’s performances appeal to a wide audience drawn from all cultural backgrounds.

“The music of Classico Latino comes from the often-neglected back-catalogue of the Latin American songbook.

“Our programme explores music from across the continent, drawing on the familiar Samba, Bolero and Tango as well as less-well-known rhythms such as Pasillo, Joropo and Currulao, in a unique combination of instruments and styles which express the original passion and joy of Latin-American music with a contagiously exciting sound.”

General tickets cost £12, concessions are £6 and children can get in for free.

Email music@ardingly.com, visit ticketsource.co.uk/musicatardingly or call 01444 893 230.

Throughout the school year, professional musicians are invited to Ardingly College to give master classes, workshops and concerts for the Music@Ardingly series. Find out more at www.ardingly.com.

